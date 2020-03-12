Bernadette Bell-Williams (1956 - 2020)
Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Bible Baptist Church
1729 Monte Sano Ave
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Bible Baptist Church
1729 Monte Sano Ave
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Bernadette Bell-Williams was born March 11, 1956 to the late Rev. Litdell Bell & Vera Bell Johnson. She received her wings on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was a graduate of McKinley High and 1978 graduate of Southern University in 1991. She is survived by two sons, Frank Williams, Jr. and Jarnell Williams, granddaughter, Tatum Williams and a brother, Alex (Carol) Bell all of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Sat., Mar. 14, 2020 at 9 AM until funeral services for 11 AM at Community Bible Baptist Church, 1729 Monte Sano Ave, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Lee Wesley Officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
