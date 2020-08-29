Bernadette "Detta" Nazarine Sparks Arnold passed away at her home in Rosedale, LA on August 28, 2020 at 5:30 am. She was 80 years old and was born on September 10, 1939 in Maringouin. She retired as a bookkeeper working for several local banks. Detta was a strong woman of faith and her sweet smile would light up a room. She prayed daily for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. She loved crochet, crafts and woodworking throughout the years with her husband, Willie "Buddy" Arnold. Detta was a member of Crossfire Tabernacle Church in Rosedale. She was a blessing to all she knew and will be greatly missed. Detta is survived in death by her children, Bobby and Terry Arnold; Rhonda Brantley and adopted son, Tony Arnold. Grandchildren; Brannon and Whitney Ogden, Shannon and Jordan Landry, Mechelle and Gabe Kelley, Ryan and Heather Ogden, Lacey and Trip Buchert, Brittany and Nick Hines, Tony Arnold Jr. and Katelyn Arnold. She was also a great grandmother to 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Detta was preceded in death by parents; Sidney and Clara Sparks, husband, Willie "Buddy" Ralph Arnold, and grandson Aaron Arnold. Viewing will be held on August 31, 2020 at Crossfire Tabernacle located at 76580 Rosedale Rd. in Rosedale, Louisiana from 10:00 am till 12:00 noon, service at 12:00 noon, burial following service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens located at 6305 Groom Rd in Baker, Louisiana. Services will be conducted by Rev. Troy Romig. Pallbearers are Brannon Ogden, Ryan Ogden, Gabe Kelley, Evan Kelly, Chase Arnold, Trip Buchert, and Daniel Sparks. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store