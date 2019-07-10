Bernadette Thibodeaux Marino, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Bernadette was a graduate of St. Anthony's Catholic School class of 1957. She was the wife of a retired Air Force officer of 49 years, a member of the Pyrotechnics Guild International, and Special Military Active and Retired Travel Club "SMART." She worked as a dental assistant for many years. She is survived by her children, Theresa Marino, Gerald L. "Jay" Marino Jr. and wife Susan, and Thomas L. Marino and wife Linda; grandchildren, Gerald L. Marino III, Patricia Bivins, Justin Marino, Stephanie Bivins Gilliland, and Andrew Bivins; great-grandchildren, Maddison Bivins, Gerald L. Marino IV, Mia Marino, and Cooper Gilliland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Marino. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at Rabenhorst East from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3475 N Sherwood Forest Dr., at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Port Hudson National Cemetery.