Bernadine Ann Nugent (Berni) died peacefully at her home in Denham Springs with her husband O.D. (Popeye) Nugent and caregiver Donna Menard on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She just celebrated her 90th birthday last week with beloved family members and caregiver Cocoa Rials. Berni worked her entire adult life in the banking industry, starting out as a teller working her way up to Vice President. She was a dedicated and driven woman, both in her private and professional life. Many of her fellow workers knew her affectionately as "Sgt. Berni", and her children can attest that this title was both accurate and deserved, but also said lovingly and respectfully. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, O.D. (Popeye) Nugent, her daughters Chris Marchiafava and husband Donnie, Beth Garnett and husband Jeff, her son David Nugent, her granddaughters Ashley Marchiafava, Holly Marchiafava, Kelley Marchiafava Creel and husband Jason, Heather Marchiafava, and Courtney Marchiafava and her great-grandchildren Alex, Hayden, Brandt, Hartley, Audree, Coleson, Colton, Wyatt, Lillian, Palmer, and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her parents, all her sisters and brothers, and by her son, Michael Nugent. In her spare time she loved to garden, bowl, play card games of all sorts, watch LSU football and baseball, volunteer at her church, and spend as much time as possible with her grand and great-grandchildren. She was a tough but extremely loving woman that will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store