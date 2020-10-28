Bernadine Crawford Gay entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2020. Survived by her husband, Carlton Gay, Sr.; daughters, Dinah Gay Purnell; stepdaughter, Linda Price; sons, Drexel Gay, Randy Gay; stepson, Carlton Gay, Jr; sisters, Yvonne S. Knox, Mary S. Williams and Pamela Randall; brother, Bennie Crawford; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. George C. Pierce officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.