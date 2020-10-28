1/1
Bernadine Crawford Gay
Bernadine Crawford Gay entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2020. Survived by her husband, Carlton Gay, Sr.; daughters, Dinah Gay Purnell; stepdaughter, Linda Price; sons, Drexel Gay, Randy Gay; stepson, Carlton Gay, Jr; sisters, Yvonne S. Knox, Mary S. Williams and Pamela Randall; brother, Bennie Crawford; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. George C. Pierce officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
