Bernadine Harris Kennedy entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019. Survived by her husband, Gary Kennedy; stepdaughter, Jackie Delrice Hicks; sisters, Barbara H. Starks, Patricia H. Godfrey, Constance Dobbins and Donna Harris; brothers, William Harris, Jr. and Sherman Harris. Preceded in death by her parents, William Harris, Sr. and Jannie (Moses) Harris. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clyde McNeil, officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019