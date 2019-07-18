Bernadine Harris Kennedy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine Harris Kennedy.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernadine Harris Kennedy entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019. Survived by her husband, Gary Kennedy; stepdaughter, Jackie Delrice Hicks; sisters, Barbara H. Starks, Patricia H. Godfrey, Constance Dobbins and Donna Harris; brothers, William Harris, Jr. and Sherman Harris. Preceded in death by her parents, William Harris, Sr. and Jannie (Moses) Harris. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clyde McNeil, officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.