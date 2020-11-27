Bernadine Moore (Blache) was a gift to anyone who knew her. Not a shiny, grandiose present, she was the gift of a tissue-wrapped coffee cup that you now need every day or the sweater that keeps you the warmest. Solid and humble, wise and smart, she was the mother who insisted on giving advice, the sister with the witty comebacks, and the friend who volunteered her opinion when asked. Most of the time, she was right. Born on August 6, 1948, "Sissy" attended Corpus Christi Elementary, and after, because of her educational acumen was chosen to integrate Benjamin Franklin High School in 1963. She was one of the many uncelebrated students who took up the burden of Civil Rights for us all. The violence of that situation impelled her to return to Xavier Preparatory High School where she made many lifelong friends and met her husband-to-be Gregory J. Blache. She graduated in 1966 and went on to Xavier University of Louisiana where she earned a B.A. in Education. In 1969, she married Gregory, and not long after the birth of their first child, Greg Jr., they left for South Bend, Indiana. Christopher, and then Corinne, eventually rounded out the family she and Greg created. With care and diligence, she cultivated homes for the family each time they moved. Greg Sr.'s job as a football coach for over 20 years led them to Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, Kansas, and Wisconsin. Bernadine returned to New Orleans and taught at St. Leo the Great and Sherwood Forest Elementary until Hurricane Katrina brought her to Baton Rouge. Her dedication to education guided her children into colleges-Notre Dame, Rice, and the University of Alabama, and into successful occupations. Bernadine's career included mothering and homemaking, which she did gracefully and lovingly. Her door was open; coffee cups were full; her table was generous- her potato salad was a standard request at family gatherings, and by all accounts, her gumbo rivaled her mom's. There were clean sheets, towels, and blankets-always freshly laundered -for anyone who wanted to spend the night in her welcoming home. She presided with structure and a polite sense of insistence. She was like her mother and namesake.Bern was sweet and naive, quirky, and the master of a corny joke. She danced with the enthusiasm and style of the 60s and spread her love of musicals, singing from memory every song from Les Mis to the whole family. She hugged frequently and loved deeply, as anyone in her circles felt. Her father, Gaston, gifted her and her six brothers and sisters with a deep spiritual life. Bern's clan grew to include grandchildren by birth and marriage, from Greg Jr- Edwin and Haley, from Christopher (Jessica) -Jackson and Grant, from Corinne (Jeffery) -Camryn and Audrey.Her siblings Kathleen, Ellen, Bartholomew (Karen), Elizabeth and Lucinda, and her sister-in-law, Venus (Johnny) miss her terribly already. Loving nieces, nephews, high school and college friends, neighbors, and schoolchildren were blessed to have her in their lives. We're all wishing her a seat at heaven's biggest Bingo game.Bernadine was greeted in heaven by her youngest grandchild, Audrey, her brother, Johnny, and her parents, Gaston & Bernadine Moore.Funeral arrangements will be scheduled when we can all celebrate Bernadine's life together safely.

