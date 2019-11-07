Bernadine Williams

Guest Book
Obituary
Bernadine Williams, a former Assumption Parish Sheriff Department Crossing Guard departed this life on Tuesday, November 4, 2019, at Carrington Place in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 72, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am, Rev. Charles R. Brown officiating. Burial at First Israel Baptist Church cemetery in Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 225-473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
