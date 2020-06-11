Private funeral services, due to the current pandemic, will be celebrated Saturday, June 13, 2020, during an 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson for Bernard Lawrence Como, Jr., age 100, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Father Michael Russo, Pastor of St. Anne Roman Catholic Church in Youngsville will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating. Burial will follow the service in St. Joseph Cemetery. B.L. was born in Patterson on November 7, 1919. He was a true man of fellowship, who had a wonderful ability to enlighten all who crossed his path. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1938. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church throughout his life, where he was baptized, received his first communion, was an active lector for over 20 years, and was married to his wife of 66 years, Jackie. His local banking career at Teche Federal and Patterson State Banks allowed him to further impact the community with home loans and appraisal services for over 50 years. "Como" is best known for his love of tennis, the sport which allowed him to share his joy with people locally and around the country for a span of over eighty years. He won many championships well into his eighties, including two National Senior Olympic titles with his partner Howard Kuntz. He played on the Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI) tennis team in 1939 until he was drafted into the Army Air Corps, where he proudly served his country for four years in Okinawa, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. He claimed that this was the only time that he did not play weekly tennis. He was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Tech Sergeant. B.L lived a long and fulfilling life surrounded by friends and generations of family who loved and learned from him. His last goal, known by many, was to make it to 100. To those who knew him, he was not one to leave a challenge unmet. For over 100 years, he was a true southern gentleman, Christian, husband, father, sportsman, and above all, a friend to all. Survivors include his wife, Jackie Breaux Como; one daughter, Adrienne Como Smith and her husband Randy of Donaldsonville; three sons, Brady Lawrence Como and his wife Patricia of Broussard, Barry Joseph Como of Donaldsonville and Byron George Como of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Greta Schexnayder Mays of Gonzales, G.J. Schexnayder and his wife Elaina of Covington, Lindsey Schexnayder Kelley of Gonzales, Benjamin Como of Lafayette and Katie Como of Baton Rouge; four great-grandchildren, Ian LeBlanc, Jaxon Schexnayder, Briggs Schexnayder and Gia Kelley; one sister, Merlyn Como Hering of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Como was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard L. Como, Sr. and Alice Brady Como; and one sister, Wanda Como. Pallbearers will be G.J. Schexnayder, Benjamin Como, Ian LeBlanc, Jaxon Schexnayder, Randy Smith and Luke Manfre. Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Guarisco, Jody Felterman, Tommy Mahfouz, Ray Rentrop, and Bob Watson. The family wishes to thank his caregivers: Tammy Williams, Charlotte Naverre, and Toni Davis for their excellent care and compassion. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Maison Jardin Senior Living for the care and attention during his residency as well as the staff of Heart of Hospice for their end of life care. The family requests memorial contributions be made to his church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, PO Box 219, Patterson, LA 70392. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia St., Patterson, LA 70392, (985)395-7873.

