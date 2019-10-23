|
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
Bernard Joseph Francis, Sr., humanitarian, trailblazer, entrepreneur, community leader, philanthropist, husband, father, sibling, family member and friend entered into eternal life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Prevost Memorial Hospital. Viewing at 9 am, Rosary at 10 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with the Rev. Charles Atuah, M.S.P. officiating. Burial in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery. His life journey began on June 20, 1944. He was the third of ten children born to John E. Francis "Jack" and Bessie T. Francis. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Catherine of Sienna High School. BJ, as he was affectionately known, enlisted in the United States Air Force one day after graduating from high school and served four years including a tour in Japan. Upon his return to the states, he attended Xavier University in New Orleans for one year and transferred to Southern University Baton Rouge where he obtained his Bachelors of Science degree in Sociology in 1970. BJ secured a position at Rubicon Chemicals in Geismar, LA as an Instrument Technician and later made the life changing decision to simultaneously enroll in Southern University Law Center. Because of the cooperation he received from Rubicon Chemicals, he was able to obtain his Juris Doctrate from Southern University Law Center in 1984. Upon receipt of his Juris Doctrate, BJ was promoted from an intern to a staff attorney at the Louisiana Department of Labor from 1984 to 1988. Due to his noteworthy accomplishments and hard work he was appointed by Governor Buddy Roemer to serve as the Assistant Secretary of Labor for the State of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992. In 1992 and after practicing law in Baton Rouge for a number of years, BJ became the first African-American elected to serve as Mayor of the City of Donaldsonville, Louisiana (1992-1996) since reconstruction. The first African-American Mayor was Pierre Landry, elected in 1868. After 32 years of practicing law in Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville, BJ retired on July 1, 2016. Remaining to cherish his well paved legacy are: his supportive wife of over 10 years Corella Francis; one daughter, Tamiko Francis Garrison (Ira); one son, Bernard Joseph Francis Jr. (Brucie); two step-daughters, Paulnitra London Simmons (Barney Craig) and Brittany London Davis (Quincy); three grandchildren, Breanne Francis, Tamiko Stroud, Katelynn Francis; four step-grandchildren, Destiny Washington, Malik London, Brayln Davis and Quincy Davis, Jr; three brothers, Herbert Francis, Sr. (Peasley), Reginald Francis, Sr. (Linda), Ronald Francis (Tracy); three sisters, Sonya Miller (Charles), Patricia Moore and Geraldine Jeanpierre (Joseph); mother-in-law, Angela M. Knockum; sister-in-law Cheryl S. Russell (Edmund); brothers-in-law, Jules Lewis, Reginald Ganes, Sr. (Mildred) and Gregory Matthew Burd and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and precious friends. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Janet Ganes Francis; his parents, John Edgar Francis and Bessie Tropet Francis; two sisters, Bessie A. Lewis and Verlie Fulton; one brother, John A. Francis; and his father and mother-in-law, Anderson and Cloteal Ganes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern University Law Center www.foundation.sus.edu click give, campus funds, and SULC. In comments type "In memory of Attorney Bernard J. Francis, Sr. (Class of 1984)."
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
