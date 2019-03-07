Bernard "Sonny Boy" Williams, 72, a native and resident of Wilson, La, made his transition on Tues, March 5, 2018. Visitation from 10am until religious services at 11am Saturday, March 9, at Pentecostal Community Church in Wilson. Interment in Dubose Cemetery in Norwood, La. He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Mia (Melvin) Stewart and Tia Stewart. Two sons, Rodney (Erica) Ford and Terence Stewart. One sister, Dempsey Gordon. Four grandchildren, Jasmyne and Rodney Ford Jr., Leroy Stewart and Kennedi Benjamin. A host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Emeal and Lillie Thomas Williams, his grandparents, two sisters and two brothers. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La 225-683-5468.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019