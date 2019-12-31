Bernett Grevious, former Maringouin Police Officer and lifelong resident of Maringouin, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at The Carpenter House at the age of 67. Visitation Thursday, January 02, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 Highway 77, Maringouin. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 03, 2020 at 10:00 am. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020