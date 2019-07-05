Bernice Bourque Rougeau, PHD, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at The Richard Murphy Hospice House at the age of 87. She was born on April 29, 1932, in Kaplan, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Ernest H. Bourque and Leonie Faulk Bourque. Bernice completed her MA from Southeastern Louisiana University and her PHD from the University of Alabama. She was a dedicated teacher and librarian for 22 years. She was an avid fisherman and also loved gardening and quilting. In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Capt. Ashley J. Davis. Bernice is survived by her husband of 67 years, Monroe O. Rougeau; son, David Rougeau (Corinne), daughter, Dianne Rougeau Tingey (Craig), daughter, Denise Rougeau Brunson (Robert), son, Duane Rougeau (Wanda), daughter, Debra Rougeau Davis (Dennis). Grandchildren, Noelle R. Bennett, Nathaniel Rougeau, Christine F. Ashby, Lauren F. Kraus, Steven Foster, Karin F. Nielson, Morgan R. Stribling, Collin R. Thomas, Lauren R. Brinkman, Dylan Brunson, Haley Brunson, Matthew Davis, Emily Davis, Courtney Kelly, Sean Kelly; and 20 loving great-grandchildren. Bernice was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A private service was held, Monday July 1, 2019, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home. Interment followed at Rose Memorial Park Cemetery in Hammond. In memory of our loving mother, donations may be made to the Richard Murphy Hospice House. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 5 to July 6, 2019