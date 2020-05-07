Bernice Breaux
Bernice Breaux departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her niece's residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 71, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
