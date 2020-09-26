Bernice C. Gonzales, 95, a resident of Zachary and formerly of Chalmette, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2020. A 1:00 p.m. graveside service will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Port Hudson National Cemetery conducted by her grandson, Rev. Brad Beier. She was a registered nurse who graduated from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in 1947. She worked at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, the Sugar Refinery in Arabi, and was head nurse of the medical department at Michoud in New Orleans. She is survived by a son, Joseph F. Gonzales, Jr., and his wife, Dr. Kathleen J. Gonzales, daughter, Carlette G. Beier and her husband, Dr. Ernest A. Beier, Jr., and sister, Germaine "Gerose" R. D'Aunoy. She was the loving grandmother of Erin B. Cresap, the Rev. Brad E. Beier, Joseph F. "Jay" Gonzales, III, Jeffrey J. Gonzales and their spouses and Kelly G. Simpson. She also had 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph F. Gonzales; her parents, Daniel and Cecile R. Cazzetta; and sisters, Audrey C. Schmidt and Mary Lee C. Scurlock. Bernice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished ballroom dancer and enjoyed riding horses in her younger days. In her later years, she became an avid reader. She cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a wonderful example of love, generosity, kindness and compassion. Bernice was known for her sweet and gentle spirit, always putting others before herself. Her family would like to express their deep gratitude to her faithful and loving caretakers, Randy Dixon and Yvonne Matthews. Pallbearers are Joseph F. Gonzales, Jr., Joseph F. "Jay" Gonzales, III, Ernest A. Beier, Jr., Brad E. Beier, Jeffrey J. Gonzales and Conner S. Cresap. Honorary pallbearer, Sean E. Cresap. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity
in her memory. Due to the cemetery mandate, masks are required to attend services as well as social distancing.