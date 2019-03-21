Bernice Hall, age 77, passed away on March 14, 2019. Viewing from 5-8 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, La., 70441. Visitation from 9 am until religious service 11 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, Turner Chapel AME Church, 874 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg, La. 70441. Rev. Raymond Foster, Sr., Officiating. Interment in Turner Chapel AME Cemetery, Greens-burg. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.
