Bernice Landry "Toie" Berthelot, a lifelong resident of Bayou Pigeon, Bernice passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 92 surrounded by her family. She was a former grocery store retailer, retired Seafood Wholesaler for 66 years, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9am to 12:30pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 1pm, celebrated by Father Al Davidson. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her son, Darrell Berthelot and wife Marla; the apple of her eye, her grandson, Bryce Berthelot; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Felix Berthelot; parents, Clement and Marie Berthelot Landry; brother, Whitney Landry, Sr. and wife Helen; and godchild, Whitney Landry, Jr. Pallbearers will be Paul Shaw, Larry Vaughn, Benji Vaughn, Andrew Blanchard, Jud Collier, Clayton Daley, Henry Berthelot and Eric Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Hebert and Jimmy Michel. Toie enjoyed her trips to the casino, vacation trips, her love of music and dance. Special thanks to family, friends, Comfort Care Hospice and her caregivers Sandra and Julie during her final journey. She will be missed dearly and her legacy will be cherished by all who loved her. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019