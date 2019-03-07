Bernice "Gram" Thomas Harris departed this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2019 Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019