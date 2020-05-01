Bernie Cobb Purvis, affectionately known as "Bunny", passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 after a five year struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She was 77 years old. Her family was by her side as they have been throughout her battle. Even during the last few weeks, Bunny never lost her quick wit, her sense of humor and her positive outlook. She was an eternal optimist. Bunny was born in Monroe, La and later moved to Jackson, Ms. where she met the love of her life, Coach Don "Scooter" Purvis, while she was a senior at Murrah High School. They married in 1961 and after accepting an assistant coaching position at his alma mater LSU, Scooter brought his bride back to Louisiana. Bunny went on to earn her B.S. and her Master of Education from LSU. She began her teaching career in 1971 as a fourth-grade teacher in E.B.R. Parish. In the early 80s, she accepted a job as a drug advisor for the I CARE/ADAPP Program and later served as Director of I CARE for fourteen years. She retired after 30 years with the E.B.R. School System. Bunny was a pillar in the community and is credited for strengthening the drug/alcohol awareness and prevention programs and grief counseling services in local schools. She was a mentor to many and spent countless hours training, advising, counseling and teaching. Bunny assisted numerous high risk youth and families in putting their lives back together. After retirement, Bunny volunteered over 1000 hours at Woman's Hospital and spent ten times that amount of time doting on her grandchildren. She also served several years as a Deacon at Broadmoor Baptist Church where the Purvis family have been members for 50 years. Bunny enjoyed reading, organizing and helping others. Bunny is survived by: husband of 59 years, Don Scooter Purvis; son Chris Purvis (Robin); daughter, Gina Smith (Brad); and grandchildren, Britton, Bailey, Bryn, Luke, Paige, Kaelyn, Eason and Eden. She is preceded in death by her parents Imogene Murphy Cobb and Cyrus Dale Cobb; her sister, Mollie Cobb Jones; and her son, Jeffrey Blake Purvis who was killed in a car accident at age 21. The Purvis family wants to extend sincere gratitude to St. Joseph Hospice for their attentive participation in her care. A special thank you and eternal love goes to Joycelyn Renee Batiste (our living angel) for the outstanding professional assistance, quality care and gentle comfort she provided Bunny and family members during the final weeks. Funeral services will remain private but your prayers are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in memory of Bunny to: St. Joseph Hospice or your preferred charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store