Dr. Bert Anthony Braud, DMA (July 8, 1936 – October 19, 2020) Dr. Bert A. Braud, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7 pm. A native of New Orleans he was a graduate of Warren Easton High School in 1954 and Loyola University of New Orleans in 1958. He devoted his life to composing music, teaching music and performing. Dr. Bert Braud was versatile in all categories of music but he was an exquisite classical and jazz pianist by trade and by passion. Bert received his Masters degree in Music Education and Composition from USC in 1965. While at USC he studied with composers Leonard Rosemann, Miklos Rozsa and Ingolf Dahl. After receiving his Masters from USC, he taught music in the Orleans Parish School Board for 30 years and also at Loyola University and The University of New Orleans. Dr. Bert Braud began teaching in the New Orleans Public Schools as a band director and at several schools including McDonough 40, McDonough 15, Karr and Warren Easton. In 1965, Dr. Braud's Warren Easton band won the National Competition for High School Bands in Enid, Oklahoma. In 1971 he received his Doctorate in Music Composition from Louisiana State University. Dr. Braud had wide experience in music composition in virtually all categories. He wrote 5 symphonies. One of his symphonies was performed in 1981 by the London Symphony as well as the Vienna Philharmonic. Dr. Braud's many musical forms included jazz, orchestral overtures and film music. He wrote many jazz arrangements and compositions. He received commissions from the National Endowment for the Arts, The Louisiana Music Teachers Association, The New Orleans Symphony, The LSU Lab Band and won the Outstanding Composer Award at the Alabama Regional Downbery Festival for his Jazz Ballet The Chase in 1969. As a pianist he accompanied many soloists such as Bob Hope, Perry Como, Mel Torme, Carol Channing, Marguerite Piazza, Robert Merrill and a multitude of others. Dr. Bert Braud was a founding teacher for the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) in 1974 and taught there for 18 years. At NOCCA he worked alongside Ellis Marsalis for many years. Many of his students from NOCCA went on to become great Composers, Conductors, Teachers and Performers through out the world. Some of his students included Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, and Harry Connick, Jr. Dr. Braud received the Mayor Arts Award from Mayor Ernest H. Morial in 1985 for outstanding teacher in the city. He performed in the New Orleans Symphony for many years, with the New Orleans Summer Pops and with many jazz groups in the New Orleans area. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Dr. Elodie Pons Braud and loving daughter, Vanessa Elaine Braud. He is the grandson of the late August Braud of Houma and the son of the late Anthony Braud and the late Leona Easley Braud of New Orleans, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a formal visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.