Service Information
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio , TX 78212
(210)-495-8221
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio , TX
Interment
9:45 AM
National Cemetery at Fort Sam Houston
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio , TX
Obituary

Bert Terry, 85, passed away on January 23, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Bert was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 28, 1934 to Guy and Berta Terry. He attended Louisiana State University. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of Captain. Bert was commissioned in 1958 as a Naval Aviator. He then was assigned to Pensacola as a T-34 flight instructor. In 1961, he reported to VA-125, where he became a Fleet Replacement Pilot flying the A-4D Skyhawk. Afterwards, he joined the VA-155 as an Administrative Officer. During his tour, he made two Western Pacific deployments aboard USS Coral Sea. During his service he was a project pilot for the Naval Weapons Evaluation Facility in New Mexico, a Fleet Replacement Pilot for the A-7A Corsair and a plank owner of VA-97 serving as the Weapons Training Officer. He deployed to Southeast Asia aboard USS Constellation. In 1969, Bert returned to VA-122 and assumed duties as the Weapons Department Head and Special Projects Officer and in 1971 reported to CVW-11 as Operations Officer, deploying twice to the Western Pacific aboard USS Kitty Hawk. In 1972, he joined VA-97 as XO, then as CO. He deployed on the USS Enterprise to the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. He was commander of CVW-15 and deployed aboard USS Coral Sea to the Western Pacific. In 1977 he reported to the Pentagon where he served with OP-05 and OP-090. In 1981 he assumed command of the USS Wichita and deployed to the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean. He was Chief of Staff for Cruiser Destroyer Group Five, deploying twice to the Western Pacific in 1983 as part of the USS New Jersey Surface Action Group, and in 1984 with the USS Carl Vinson. His awards include 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 8 individual Air Medals, 39 Strike/Flight Medals, 3 Navy Commendation Medals with Combat "V", 2 Navy Unit Commendations, 4 Meritorious Unit Commendations, the Vietnam Service Medal with 6 campaign stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Bert accumulated over 5,000 accident-free single engine flight hours with over 2,100 hours in the A-7A. He had over 1,000 carrier sea landings which qualified him as a member of the Tailhook Association. He was a veteran of 11 Western Pacific cruises, with a total of 395 combat missions. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Esther Whitt Nelson; son, Stephen Terry; brothers Bill, Robert, Guy and sisters, Sue and Arlene; and many nieces and nephews. Bert was a man of great courage and dedication. He served God and his country with distinction. His friend will always remember the pleasure of his company and unique gift of dry humor. 