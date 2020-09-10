""…our citizenship is in heaven. "" Phil 3:20 Bert K. Robinson was a lover of the Father and His Son, God's law, his family, his friends, and God's people. While on this earth, Bert was shaken but persevered and proved to be a good and faithful servant. He listened to God and obeyed his call to law school, marriage, and children while experiencing God's perfect mercy and peace during a life filled with mountains and deep valleys. Bert served the Baton Rouge community as a lawyer for over 40 years and was involved in numerous professional and volunteer organizations but what marks his life above all was his deep desire to spread the good news to all people that, ""Jesus loves you."" Born in Austin, TX on August 2, 1936, he went to be with his Lord on September 9, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife, Linda F. Roberts Robinson, and his daughters, Mary Troxclair Adamson and Johanna Landreneau. Preceding his passing were his daughters, Nancy and Kristine, his grandson, Kevin Paul Landreneau, Jr., and his first wife, Jane Smith Robinson. He is also survived by his sons-in-law, Kevin P. Landreneau and David Adamson, his eight grandchildren, Caneel, Caleb, Caitlin, Claude, Hanna, Jean Paul, Kristen and Elizabeth, and ten great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Bert's life which will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Baton Rouge, on Sat. Sept. 12 at 1 pm. Off-site reception to follow memorial. Burial Mon., Sept 14 at 11 am, Greenoaks Memorial, 9595 Fla. Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HOPE Ministries of Baton Rouge, 4643 Winbourne Ave., BR, 70805 or St James Place, 333 Lee Dr., Baton Rouge, 70808.

