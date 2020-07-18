1/2
Bert Thomas
Bert Thomas, age 89, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on July 11, 2020. Bert worked as a Registered Nurse. She loved flowers and spending time in her garden. She also enjoyed sewing, but most importantly she enjoyed taking care of people. Bert is survived by her children, Larry Duncan, Susan Landry and husband Jerry, and Robert Duncan; her 5 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren and other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Duncan and her grandson, Michael Leonardt. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family of Bert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Amber Terrace Memory Care Unit for their love and tender care. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
