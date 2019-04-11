Bertha Barrow Reado

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Barrow Reado.

Funeral Services for Bertha Barrow Reado, age 72, will be held today, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Funeral Home
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.