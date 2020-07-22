Bertha Brown Arnold, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Port Allen, Louisiana began her heavenly journey on July 17, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 from 3 pm -6 pm; Funeral Services on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services at 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. She was employed with Brentwood Farm, Port Allen Cricket Farm and Ochsner Clinic Janitorial Service. Survivors include Evette Wright Thomas, (Gregory); Letha Wright, (Crawford); Anthony Wright, (Ashley); Roosevelt Wright, Jr., (LaMonica); Irma Jean Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Protective Mask are required to be in attendance. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services 'Celebrating Life" Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com
