1/1
Bertha Brown Arnold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Brown Arnold, a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Port Allen, Louisiana began her heavenly journey on July 17, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 from 3 pm -6 pm; Funeral Services on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services at 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. She was employed with Brentwood Farm, Port Allen Cricket Farm and Ochsner Clinic Janitorial Service. Survivors include Evette Wright Thomas, (Gregory); Letha Wright, (Crawford); Anthony Wright, (Ashley); Roosevelt Wright, Jr., (LaMonica); Irma Jean Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Protective Mask are required to be in attendance. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services 'Celebrating Life" Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign Guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a amazing Mother in Love and Grandmother. Thank you for all that you did. We will love you and miss you always.
Ashley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved