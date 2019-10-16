Bertha Croom (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beech Grove Baptist Church
9455 Elm Grove Garden Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Beech Grove Baptist Church
9455 Elm Grove Garden Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Bertha Croom, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the age of 64. Bertha leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Elie Croom, Jr.; children, Patrice Edwards, Donald Augustus, Terrell Augustus and Elie Croom, III. Preceded in death by her mother, father and daughter. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
