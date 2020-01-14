Bertha Hawkins, a native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at 11:30 on Tuesday, Jan. 7th, 2020. She was 80 and a retired cook. Viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18th from 9 am until service at 11 am at Westgate Church, 1622 Court St., Port Allen, LA, conducted by Alfred Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Eulanda Givens; and son, Lee Givens. She was preceded in death by James and Mary Hawkins. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home. Please sign guest book at www.hallsinc.net.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020