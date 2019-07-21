Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-445-6311 Visitation 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Rita Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Rita Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Assumption Catholic cemetery, Cottonport, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Bertha Anne Ducote Hopewell, 88, of Alexandria, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lexington House surrounded by her children and sisters. Bertha Anne is preceded in death by her husband, John Clark Hopewell, Jr.; her parents, Prudent and Lenora Ducote; and granddaughter, Annie Blackwood. Bertha Anne will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born in Cottonport, Louisiana, and graduated valedictorian of Cottonport High School class of 1948. She married John Clark Hopewell, Jr., while he was serving in the Air Force. They were married for 14 years, until he passed away at the untimely age of 34, when she began raising all seven children on her own. She opened a home daycare, eventually being joined in the business by her sister. For the next 25 years, she cared for numerous children. Bertha Anne was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. She was an excellent cook. The weekly Sunday lunch at her house is a favorite memory of her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the Catholic Daughters, Court Notre Dame as well as the St. Rita Altar and Rosary Society. She was warm and outgoing, known for her cheerful disposition, and generous to those in need. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory include four sons: John Hopewell, III (Kathleen), Joey Hopewell (Sandi), James Hopewell (Beth), and Jerome Hopewell (Terry); three daughters: Laura Murchison (John), Lelia Roy (Chris), and Len Blackwood (Brad); 13 grandchildren: Allyson Bennett; Hope Murchison Beard, Patrick Murchison; Madeleine, Christopher III and John Roy; Cameron and Lindsey Hopewell; Martha Hopewell; Jude and Jacques Hopewell; and Anderson and Jack Blackwood; five great-grandchildren: Gage and Abby Bennett; and Felice, Townes, and Noel Beard. Bertha Anne is also survived by two sisters, Catherine "Teeny" Lacour and Flora "Deecie" Juneau, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Patrick Murchison, Cameron Hopewell, Jude Hopewell, Jacques Hopewell, John Roy, and Gage Bennett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Christopher Roy III, Anderson Blackwood, and Jack Blackwood. 