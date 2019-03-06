Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Hughes Burge. View Sign

On March 4, 2019, in Livingston, Louisiana, Bertha Hughes Burge passed into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Bertha, age 93, was born in Livingston on December 22, 1925, to the late Will Hughes and Francis Broussard Hughes. She married Jack P. Burge on July 14, 1943, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death in 2003. She is survived by three children: Barbara Burge On March 4, 2019, in Livingston, Louisiana, Bertha Hughes Burge passed into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Bertha, age 93, was born in Livingston on December 22, 1925, to the late Will Hughes and Francis Broussard Hughes. She married Jack P. Burge on July 14, 1943, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death in 2003. She is survived by three children: Barbara Burge Smith ; with whom she was living at the time of her death; Donna Burge Smith and husband Glynn; and Jack R. Burge and wife Tootie. She was also survived by grandchildren: Mindy Smith Jones and husband Steve; Laura Adams Fuson and husband Randy; Ryan Smith and wife Sonya; Andrew Hughes and wife Nicole; and Tiffany Burge Bigner and husband Trent. Her great-grandchildren, who were a source of pride and pleasure, who survived her are Amelia Jones, Natalie Jones, Michael Fuson and wife Madeline, Emmie Fuson, Nathan Hughes, Brock Hughes, Kelton Hughes, Alana Hughes, Wyatt Smith, Victoria Smith, Sierra Albin, Matthew Giacone, Oaklee Bigner, and Gus Bigner. She is also survived by her brother, Gerald Hughes, and wife Mary. She was survived by special friend and caregiver, Danette Broussard, as well as numerous other friends and relatives. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons-in-law Michael Adams and Roland Smith, her grandson Matthew Hughes, and her six older brothers and sisters. Bertha was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church in Livingston from early childhood until her death. Her church and her belief in Jesus Christ always remained central in her life. When she could no longer attend services, she continued to pray regularly for her church family as well as her loved ones. Pallbearers will be Ryan Smith, Andy Hughes, Randy Fuson, Steve Jones, Trent Bigner, and Michael Fuson. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Hughes, Wyatt Smith, Matthew Giacone, Brock Hughes, Kelton Hughes, and Gus Bigner. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Red Oak Baptist Church. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation from Red Oak Baptist Church, 28760 Red Oak Rd., Livingston this Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Smart will officiate, with interment to follow in Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral Home Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond

