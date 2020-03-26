Bertha Lee Smith a resident of Port Hudson LA departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was 84. Bertha was born in 1935 to the late Leeanna Jones Stewart. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Port Hudson. She attended Barns Rosenwald Elementary and Zachary Negro High School in Zachary, LA. Bertha later moved to Baton Rouge, LA where she became gainfully employed. She enjoyed working with children as a teachers' aide; however, she found her passion caring for the elderly as a nursing assistant/personal sitter for many years. Due to the sudden loss of her daughter and husband in 1971, Bertha returned to Port Hudson until her death. Bertha passed away at The Butterfly Wing Hospice Care/Baton Rouge General Medical Center (Mid-City) due to advanced complications of Congestive Heart Failure. She is survived by her daughter, Krayzell P. Smith Miami, FL, two sisters: Glynn Stewart Sims, Zachary, LA and Nyla Stewart, Little Rock, AR, one grandson: Jason L. Bradford, Jacksonville, FL, two great grand-children and a loving niece whom she helped to raise, Shawanna Stewart Northern, Port Allen, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leeanna Jones Stewart and George Stewart; husband, Herman Smith of Baton Rouge, LA; former husband, Eddie Bell Curtis of Port Hudson, LA; two daughters: Peggy Smith and Monica Renae Smith both of Baton Rouge, LA, grandmothers, aunts, uncles and friends. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home in Scotlandville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020