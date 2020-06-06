Bertha "Bert" Mae Blair Warren Tassin, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was born December 21, 1928 in Simpson County, Mississippi. Visitation was held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee, MS. A graveside service and burial followed at 2:30 p.m. at Magee City Cemetery in Magee, MS. She was a former resident of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Prairieville, LA, and a native of Magee, MS. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, and a retired Orleans Parish School System employee. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Rev. E.L. Warren; parents Estus Thomas and Jennie Kay Smith Blair; six brothers, Hollis, Curtis, Berry, Clifton, E.T., and Pete Blair; three sisters, Ethel Welch, Tressie Mott, and Ora Lee Bynum. Survivors include one son, Ron Warren of Kenner, LA; one daughter, Ginger Cameron (Jack) of Gonzales, LA; one grandson, Jeremy Cameron (Christi) of Gonzales, LA; one granddaughter, Melissa McDaniel (Scott) of Watson, LA; four great-grandchildren, Bryton Cameron; Brailyn Cameron, Brenlyn McDaniel, and Kamryn McDaniel; one brother, Liston Blair, and numerous nieces and nephews. She dearly loved her family and spending time with them. Granny Bert, you are so loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name (account # 12037752) to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.