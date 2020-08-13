On Friday, March 20, 2020, Mrs. Bertha Mae Carter Ross Townsend received her wings at the age of 82. Born on May 15, 1937 in Thibodeaux, LA to the late Neal and Louella Carter, she was a resident of New Orleans, LA for many years. She was the wife of the late Clarence Townsend, Jr., the loving mother of Sandra, Charlotte, Lynette, Lyndon, Kenneth, Crystal, Andrew, a loving grandmother and a special jewel to many. Bertha's life speaks for itself, she was a caring person with a big heart. Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be held at Grace and Glory Family Worship Church International at 10:00 a.m., 802 Third Street, New Orleans, LA 70131. Pastor Eileen Johnson, officiating.

