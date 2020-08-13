1/1
Bertha Mae Carter Ross Townsend
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Mrs. Bertha Mae Carter Ross Townsend received her wings at the age of 82. Born on May 15, 1937 in Thibodeaux, LA to the late Neal and Louella Carter, she was a resident of New Orleans, LA for many years. She was the wife of the late Clarence Townsend, Jr., the loving mother of Sandra, Charlotte, Lynette, Lyndon, Kenneth, Crystal, Andrew, a loving grandmother and a special jewel to many. Bertha's life speaks for itself, she was a caring person with a big heart. Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be held at Grace and Glory Family Worship Church International at 10:00 a.m., 802 Third Street, New Orleans, LA 70131. Pastor Eileen Johnson, officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved