Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Marie Robinson Stewart. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville 1246 Rosenwald Rd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville 1246 Rosenwald Rd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Marie Robinson Stewart was born on November 28, 1922 in Zachary, Louisiana to Fuller and Florence Ringgold Robinson. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville and served the church for 62 years until her death. At various times, she was a Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher, and womens' circle leader. She prepared the monthly communion service for over twenty years. She completed high school at Southern University Laboratory School. She received the Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in 1944 and the Masters degree in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University. She earned an additional 30 graduate hours in guidance and counseling. She married Otis Oneal Stewart on May 9, 1943. Four children were born to this union which endured for 76 years until her death. She began her teaching career in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She subsequently taught and served as a guidance counselor at South and North Scotlandville Elementary Schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for 30 years. She retired in 1980. She was a charter member and first president of the Pearls Civic and Social Club. For the last 50 plus years she has participated in many activities with this club. She was an active member who participated in her last activity only three weeks before her death. This activity was very special because she was joined by her granddaughter. On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Bertha peacefully transitioned from earth to glory. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; a son, Otis Oneal Stewart, Jr.; and siblings, Freddie Robinson, Fuller Robinson and Jessie Robinson Millet. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, Otis Oneal Stewart; daughters, Brenda Stewart Birkett (Warren), Alyce Maria Stewart Kelly (Barry) and a son, Michael Keith Stewart (Rhonda); grandchildren Clayton Birkett (Jill), Aaron Stewart (Latosha), Owen Birkett (Rebecca), Lisa Stewart, Jessica Stewart, Erica Stewart, Barry O. Kelly (Brittany), Jordan Kelly and Allison Stewart; seven great grandchildren; a godson, Adrian K. Jackson; a daughter-in-law, Renee Boston Stewart; a brother-in-law, Joseph Millet and a host of nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 10:00 am until religious service 1:00 pm, First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville, 1246 Rosenwald Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Julius Tipton, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Bertha Marie Robinson Stewart was born on November 28, 1922 in Zachary, Louisiana to Fuller and Florence Ringgold Robinson. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville and served the church for 62 years until her death. At various times, she was a Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher, and womens' circle leader. She prepared the monthly communion service for over twenty years. She completed high school at Southern University Laboratory School. She received the Bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in 1944 and the Masters degree in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University. She earned an additional 30 graduate hours in guidance and counseling. She married Otis Oneal Stewart on May 9, 1943. Four children were born to this union which endured for 76 years until her death. She began her teaching career in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She subsequently taught and served as a guidance counselor at South and North Scotlandville Elementary Schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for 30 years. She retired in 1980. She was a charter member and first president of the Pearls Civic and Social Club. For the last 50 plus years she has participated in many activities with this club. She was an active member who participated in her last activity only three weeks before her death. This activity was very special because she was joined by her granddaughter. On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Bertha peacefully transitioned from earth to glory. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; a son, Otis Oneal Stewart, Jr.; and siblings, Freddie Robinson, Fuller Robinson and Jessie Robinson Millet. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, Otis Oneal Stewart; daughters, Brenda Stewart Birkett (Warren), Alyce Maria Stewart Kelly (Barry) and a son, Michael Keith Stewart (Rhonda); grandchildren Clayton Birkett (Jill), Aaron Stewart (Latosha), Owen Birkett (Rebecca), Lisa Stewart, Jessica Stewart, Erica Stewart, Barry O. Kelly (Brittany), Jordan Kelly and Allison Stewart; seven great grandchildren; a godson, Adrian K. Jackson; a daughter-in-law, Renee Boston Stewart; a brother-in-law, Joseph Millet and a host of nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 10:00 am until religious service 1:00 pm, First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville, 1246 Rosenwald Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Julius Tipton, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close