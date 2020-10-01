1/1
Bertha Nell Ealy Jackson
A native of Galvez, LA, she transitioned to heaven on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday October 2, 5 pm-7 pm at Lawson Rollins Purple Shield from and Saturday October 3, 9 am-10 am with funeral service at 10 am at Church of God, 18079 Hwy 933 Prairieville, LA 70767. Mask required.. Arrangements entrusted to Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Toby Avenue, Gonzales, LA 70737.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of God
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of God
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy, The Steward family
Charles Steward
Family
September 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
RAY POPULARS
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Betty Robinson
Friend
