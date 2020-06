Bertha Sims Thompson entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2020 at the age of 72. She was a native of Zachary, LA, resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and an employee with Bordelon's Pharmacy. Survived by her husband, George Thompson, Sr.; son, Derrick Stewart (Kristen); she inherited 4 daughters and 1 son through marriage, Paulette Thomas, Shirley Heard (Frank), Brenda Johnson, Linda Neal (Stephan) and George Thompson, Jr. (Wynesia); sisters, Rosa L. Pealer (James), Sarah L. Turner (Donald) and Jessie M. Powell; grandchildren, Derecka McCants (Terence) and Darion D'Andrea Stewart; great grandchildren, Parker and Piper McCants. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Keno Spurlock officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com