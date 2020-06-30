Bertha Sims Thompson
Bertha Sims Thompson entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2020 at the age of 72. She was a native of Zachary, LA, resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and an employee with Bordelon's Pharmacy. Survived by her husband, George Thompson, Sr.; son, Derrick Stewart (Kristen); she inherited 4 daughters and 1 son through marriage, Paulette Thomas, Shirley Heard (Frank), Brenda Johnson, Linda Neal (Stephan) and George Thompson, Jr. (Wynesia); sisters, Rosa L. Pealer (James), Sarah L. Turner (Donald) and Jessie M. Powell; grandchildren, Derecka McCants (Terence) and Darion D'Andrea Stewart; great grandchildren, Parker and Piper McCants. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Keno Spurlock officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
