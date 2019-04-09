Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Berthalie "Bert" Clouatre Taylor passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The Crossing Hospice on Friday, April 5th, 2019. A lifelong resident of Brittany, she was 91 years old. She was married to Robert W. "Bobby" Taylor, Sr., for 60 years before he preceded her in death in 2009. She is also preceded in death by her son, Don Taylor; daughter-in-law, Nedra Taylor; son-in-law, Jim Ehlers; parents, Andrew and Elodie Clouatre, Sr., and siblings, 3 sisters and 4 brothers. She is survived by her five children, four sons: Robert Taylor, Jr., John W. Taylor, Barry Taylor and his wife Angela and Van Taylor and his wife, Debra; daughter, Cheryl Ehlers; daughter-in-law Betty Taylor. Blessed with 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, she cherished her time with each one of them. Berthalie dedicated her life to raising her family and enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Berthalie was a kind and loving soul who will be dearly missed by many. She had a warm and infectious smile and a wonder sense of humor. Visiting at St. John Catholic Church in Prairieville on Friday, April 12th at 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment in Holy Rosary mausoleum to follow. Pallbearers include Robert Taylor III, Mark Taylor, Layne Brignac, Christopher Taylor, Brennan Guedry and Kris Fridge. Honorary pallbearers are James Martin and Ryan Taylor. Arrangements by Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Crossing at The Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Berthalie "Bert" Clouatre Taylor passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The Crossing Hospice on Friday, April 5th, 2019. A lifelong resident of Brittany, she was 91 years old. She was married to Robert W. "Bobby" Taylor, Sr., for 60 years before he preceded her in death in 2009. She is also preceded in death by her son, Don Taylor; daughter-in-law, Nedra Taylor; son-in-law, Jim Ehlers; parents, Andrew and Elodie Clouatre, Sr., and siblings, 3 sisters and 4 brothers. She is survived by her five children, four sons: Robert Taylor, Jr., John W. Taylor, Barry Taylor and his wife Angela and Van Taylor and his wife, Debra; daughter, Cheryl Ehlers; daughter-in-law Betty Taylor. Blessed with 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, she cherished her time with each one of them. Berthalie dedicated her life to raising her family and enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Berthalie was a kind and loving soul who will be dearly missed by many. She had a warm and infectious smile and a wonder sense of humor. Visiting at St. John Catholic Church in Prairieville on Friday, April 12th at 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment in Holy Rosary mausoleum to follow. Pallbearers include Robert Taylor III, Mark Taylor, Layne Brignac, Christopher Taylor, Brennan Guedry and Kris Fridge. Honorary pallbearers are James Martin and Ryan Taylor. Arrangements by Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Crossing at The Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close