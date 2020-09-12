1/1
Berthella Burrell Jones
Berthella Burrell Jones entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was an 85-year-old native of Weyanoke, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is a private service; however, public viewing will be held at St. John Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and the service will be live streamed via St. John Baptist Church's Facebook page at 11:30 a.m.; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Fletcher Jones, Jr.; children, Taliba Smith (Willie), Gwendolyn Jones Cavalier (Timothy), Michael Jones (Latricia), and April Judson; sister, Barbara Jean Bradford; aunt/sister, Rosa Lee White; 18+ grandchildren; 30+ great-grandchildren; 6+ great-great grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Smothers and Elasco Vanderbilt Burrell; daughter, Jennifer Jones Brown; sister, Gloria Jean Johnson; cousin/sister, Roxie Davis; and godson, John Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the G. R. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. John Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
