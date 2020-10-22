1/1
Bertie Mae Smith
1945 - 2020
Bertie Mae Smith, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born January 16, 1945 in Amite, LA and was 75 years of age. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Norma Mae Arnone, Amite, Norman Harvey Smith, Jr., Amite, Joseph L. Smith, Yellville, AR, Johnny E. Smith, Wilson, LA, Lionel Freddie Smith, Amite, Donald L. Smith, Amite, Ronald L. Smith, Kentwood, and Annie Mae Smith, Green Forest, AR; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Norman Harvey Smith, Sr. and Johnnie Mae Keen Smith; and brother, Lewis Willie Smith. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be the nephews, Daryl Smith Larry Smith, Eric Short, Travis Short, John Tarver and Thomas Hanner. Honorary Pallbearers, Dillion Smith, Everett Short, Jaden Griffth, Brian Fairburn and Ed Phillips. Visitation at Friendly Faith Tabernacle Independence, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Interment Amite Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Friendly Faith Tabernacle Independence
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Friendly Faith Tabernacle Independence
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Friendly Faith Tabernacle Independence
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
