Bertrand Oliver West was born on February 17, 1952 in Baton Rouge, La to his parents Ruth Criss and Wilbert West. Bert passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Cummings, Ga surrounded by family. Bertrand is a 1970 graduate of Capitol High School. Bertrand will be missed and loved for his kindness and the ability to make everyone laugh. He was known as a peacekeeper to our family. Bertrand leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Charisma West, Bertrina West Al-Mahdi; three grandchildren; two sisters Audrey Cotton and Irma Penn; a companion Ms. Yvonne Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bertrand was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Criss West and Wibert West; grandparents Irma and Otis Criss; two sisters Jackie West and Carolyn West, one brother Frank West Sr; a nephew, Frank West Jr.; and two great-nephews Jeramy Cotton, and Darrious West. Viewing will be held on September 27, 2019 at Winfield Funeral Home at 4pm-7pm. 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Celebration of Life Service will be September 28, 2019 at 11am at North Boulevard Macedonia, 2342 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Pastor Clifton Sanford presiding.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019