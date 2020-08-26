1/1
Bertrand Romalice Woolfolk
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertrand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertrand Romalice Woolfolk was a native of Maringouin, La. He was born on June 2, 1965 to the union of the late Alvin and Gloria Faye Woolfolk. He knew God and served in his own way. He took his last breath on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with his wife by his side. He received his formal education at Shady Grove High School in Rosedale, La. Bertrand was an employee of the State of Louisiana Atchafalaya Levee Basin District where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in 2019. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, cousin and many other things to numerous people. His biggest supporter and love of his life for the last 22 years was his wife, Jamie Thomas Woolfolk of Maringouin, La. He was the father of 7 sons, Aaron Romalice, Nikita Raphael, Bertrand Demarcus and Alvin Romalice Woolfolk, Kelvin Scott all of Maringouin, Brent James of Baker and Brandon James of Baton Rouge, La and eleven grandchildren. Romalice leaves his 3 sisters Melvya Butler, Sandra Gilbert, and Birden Mechell Jackson, and 3 brothers Alvin Jr (Paulette), Robert and Edward Druett (Flordeliza) Woolfolk. His mother in law, Joann Oby, father in law Bruce Billups (Patricia) brother in laws Tyrone Thomas, Donald Bailey (Denelle), Charles Oby (Myra), Kevin Billups, Ramond Billups (Shakita) and sisters in law Brittney Oby, Whittney Oby and Reanna Billups and grandmother in law Versie W. Summers, godchildren Jada Dotson and Jimica Williams. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special cousins Alex Handy, Kimberly Flanagan and Rodney Taylor. Bertrand Romalice was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Gloria Faye Woolfolk, grandparents Ernest and Edith Woolfolk and Henry and Verly Young, his former wife Murthey Dean Scott Woolfolk, several uncles and aunts and his godmother Mary Louise Davis and good friend Peter Jones. A visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28 from 3 pm to 7 pm at St. Peter United Methodist Church, 77675 Pecan St, Maringouin, LA. The visitation will resume Sat. Aug. 29 from 9 AM until religious service for 10 AM at the church. A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the religious service at St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peter United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Peter United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
St. Peter United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved