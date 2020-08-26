Bertrand Romalice Woolfolk was a native of Maringouin, La. He was born on June 2, 1965 to the union of the late Alvin and Gloria Faye Woolfolk. He knew God and served in his own way. He took his last breath on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with his wife by his side. He received his formal education at Shady Grove High School in Rosedale, La. Bertrand was an employee of the State of Louisiana Atchafalaya Levee Basin District where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in 2019. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, cousin and many other things to numerous people. His biggest supporter and love of his life for the last 22 years was his wife, Jamie Thomas Woolfolk of Maringouin, La. He was the father of 7 sons, Aaron Romalice, Nikita Raphael, Bertrand Demarcus and Alvin Romalice Woolfolk, Kelvin Scott all of Maringouin, Brent James of Baker and Brandon James of Baton Rouge, La and eleven grandchildren. Romalice leaves his 3 sisters Melvya Butler, Sandra Gilbert, and Birden Mechell Jackson, and 3 brothers Alvin Jr (Paulette), Robert and Edward Druett (Flordeliza) Woolfolk. His mother in law, Joann Oby, father in law Bruce Billups (Patricia) brother in laws Tyrone Thomas, Donald Bailey (Denelle), Charles Oby (Myra), Kevin Billups, Ramond Billups (Shakita) and sisters in law Brittney Oby, Whittney Oby and Reanna Billups and grandmother in law Versie W. Summers, godchildren Jada Dotson and Jimica Williams. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special cousins Alex Handy, Kimberly Flanagan and Rodney Taylor. Bertrand Romalice was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Gloria Faye Woolfolk, grandparents Ernest and Edith Woolfolk and Henry and Verly Young, his former wife Murthey Dean Scott Woolfolk, several uncles and aunts and his godmother Mary Louise Davis and good friend Peter Jones. A visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28 from 3 pm to 7 pm at St. Peter United Methodist Church, 77675 Pecan St, Maringouin, LA. The visitation will resume Sat. Aug. 29 from 9 AM until religious service for 10 AM at the church. A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the religious service at St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery.

