Romans 14:8, For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's. A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Beryl "Maw Maw Bell" Boudreaux Alise Smith, passed peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, surrounded by the family she loved dearly. She was born June 30, 1946, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Beryl graduated from Live Oak High school in 1964, then went on to study nursing. Although a retired nurse, her love of being a care giver never diminished. Through the years, she cherished the time spent with her family and grandchildren. Beryl was a devout Christian who was passionate in sharing the gospel of her Jesus with everyone who crossed her path, praying diligently for their salvation. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., with celebration of life service beginning at noon. Beryl is survived by her daughter, Jayna Alise Robinson and son-in-law Steven Robinson; grandchildren, Jade Robinson Hoang, and husband Peter Hoang, Jace Robinson, Joel Robinson, Amy Martin and Stephen Tidwell; sister, Laverne Boudreaux Swindle; brother, Larry Boudreaux and wife Cheryl Boudreaux. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Boudreaux and Mary "Mamie" Morrison Boudreaux; brother, Jerry Boudreaux; and brother-in-laws, Joe Alima and Roy Swindle.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020