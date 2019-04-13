A native of Gramercy and a resident of , Beryl 'Lou' Burden Williams passed away at her residence in Lutcher at 12:15 a.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was 76. Visiting was held at Greater Golden Grove Baptist Church in Gramercy, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment was in Western Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by her daughters: Deadra Williams and Carla (Alton) Williams. Sons: James (Debbie) Williams Jr. and Joseph (Perika) Williams. Sister: Murnell (Lionel Sr.) Hatton. Brother: Rev. Michael Barker. 15 grandchildren, including Tyra' (Eltrinesha) LeBray and Careonne Williams, whom she reared. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers in law, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph Burden and Alma Barker. Her spouse: James Williams Sr. Two Sisters: Wanda (Eddie Jr.) Banks and Barbara (Washington) Webster, Her brother: Joseph Lewis. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
