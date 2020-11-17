Beryl Triche Minvielle, a devout Catholic and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the age of 85. A native of LaPlace, Beryl was a longtime resident of Gonzales. Her infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes, along with her loving personality, brought joy to all around her. She was selfless and worked tirelessly on the family farm, gardening and tending livestock. She is survived by her children, Jan (John) Cronan, Keith (Kim), Duane (Suzanne), Kirk (Dami), Wanda (Jim) Palmer, Darren (Tootie), and Chad (Missy). She was affectionately called "Maw Maw Pic" by her grandchildren, John, Jill, Ashley, Kalen, Andrew, Cortnie, Brennan, A'layne, Brandt, Christopher, Jesse, Alexandra, Kendal, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sylvia Maurin, and brother, Larry (Mary) Triche. She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Ralph "Pic" Minvielle, and parents Edward and Irma (Troxclair) Triche. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm with a rosary beginning at 9:45am. A funeral mass honoring Beryl's life will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 1:00 pm with entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The family extends thanks to the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice for their great care and support. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area in her name. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
