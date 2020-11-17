1/1
Beryl Triche Minvielle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beryl Triche Minvielle, a devout Catholic and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 at the age of 85. A native of LaPlace, Beryl was a longtime resident of Gonzales. Her infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes, along with her loving personality, brought joy to all around her. She was selfless and worked tirelessly on the family farm, gardening and tending livestock. She is survived by her children, Jan (John) Cronan, Keith (Kim), Duane (Suzanne), Kirk (Dami), Wanda (Jim) Palmer, Darren (Tootie), and Chad (Missy). She was affectionately called "Maw Maw Pic" by her grandchildren, John, Jill, Ashley, Kalen, Andrew, Cortnie, Brennan, A'layne, Brandt, Christopher, Jesse, Alexandra, Kendal, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sylvia Maurin, and brother, Larry (Mary) Triche. She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Ralph "Pic" Minvielle, and parents Edward and Irma (Troxclair) Triche. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm with a rosary beginning at 9:45am. A funeral mass honoring Beryl's life will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 1:00 pm with entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The family extends thanks to the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice for their great care and support. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area in her name. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Rosary
09:45 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 16, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved