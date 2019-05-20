Bessie "Betty" Guidry Millet, a native of Paulina, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA, passed away on Tuesday May 14th, 2019. She was 88 years old. Betty is survived by her children, Emilie M. Ponder, Gail M. Douglas and Percy Millet, Jr. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Percy Millet, Sr.; brothers, Raymond, Larry and Lynn Guidry; and one sister, Gertrude Zimmer. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial following in the church cemetery. Betty's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the employees of Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019