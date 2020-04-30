Mrs. Bessie D. Bridgewater died peacefully at Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Home on April 26, 2020 in New Roads, LA at the age of 95. Bessie was born on June 29, 1924 in Batchelor, LA to Napoleon Dixon, Sr. and Ida Greene. She grew up in a large, loving family with two sisters and six brothers. She was baptized at an early age at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. She graduated high school from Leland College in Baker, LA as Salutatorian of her class. She earned her Bachelor and Master Degree from Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, LA. Bessie retired from Pointe Coupee Parish School System with 29 years of service. Bessie married Clarence Bridgewater and their union was blessed with five children who brought much joy to their lives. She took pride in her five children 30 grandchildren her nieces and nephews and enjoyed being around them. She was strong in her faith and gave countless years of hard work to the service of her church and community. She was honored by many elected officials including past President Barack Obama and others. Bessie was instrumental in creating and developing a Kindergarten Class at St. Augustine Catholic School with other parents in New Roads, LA. Persons reflecting in the shadows of her memories and who will mourn her passing are many: two daughters, Janis Sanford of Baton Rouge, LA and Gail B. Johnson of New Roads, LA; three sons, Clarence Bridgewater, Jr. of Central, LA, Jimmy D. Bridgewater of Morganza, LA, Kevin S. Bridgewater of New Roads, LA; one brother, Leon Dixon, Sr.; two godchildren, Calvin Dixon and Darrell Dixon; one daughter-in-law; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Bridgewater, Sr.; parents, Napoleon Dixon, Sr. and Ida Greene; six brothers, Morris, Napoleon, Edward, Robert, Samuel and Saul Dixon; three sisters, Ida D. Watson, Elmira D. Smith and Louise O. Edwards; one grandson, Carl J. Johnson, Jr. The family will have a private service on Monday, May 4, 2020. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.