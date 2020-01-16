Bessie Dupaty Joseph

Guest Book
  • "Rest in eternal peace"
    - CORDELIA LANDRY
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church,
108 Brule, Rd
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church,
108 Brule, Rd
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
St. Philomena Catholic Church (church cemetery)
108 Brule, Rd,
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bessie Dupaty Joseph departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA She was 81, a native of Belle Rose, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule, Rd, Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to recitation of the rosary at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 daughter, Nedra Robins (Tony); 3 granddaughters, Briauna, Kearston and Alyssa; 1 great-grandson, Khalil; 6 sisters, Barbara Thomas, Audrey Stedrick (John), Joycelyn Carter (Felton), Debra Fernandez (Edward), Linda and Lois Dupaty; 3 brothers, Gerald Dupaty, Stanford Dupaty and Curtis Dupaty; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Chester Joseph; parents, Ruth and Gilbert Dupaty; brothers, Raymond, Sr. and Willie Dupaty; 1 sister, Ruthella Muse. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.