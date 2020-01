Bessie Dupaty Joseph departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA She was 81, a native of Belle Rose, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule, Rd, Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to recitation of the rosary at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 daughter, Nedra Robins (Tony); 3 granddaughters, Briauna, Kearston and Alyssa; 1 great-grandson, Khalil; 6 sisters, Barbara Thomas, Audrey Stedrick (John), Joycelyn Carter (Felton), Debra Fernandez (Edward), Linda and Lois Dupaty; 3 brothers, Gerald Dupaty, Stanford Dupaty and Curtis Dupaty; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Chester Joseph; parents, Ruth and Gilbert Dupaty; brothers, Raymond, Sr. and Willie Dupaty; 1 sister, Ruthella Muse. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.