|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
St. Philomena Catholic Church,
|
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Philomena Catholic Church,
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
St. Philomena Catholic Church (church cemetery)
Bessie Dupaty Joseph departed this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA She was 81, a native of Belle Rose, LA and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule, Rd, Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 am to recitation of the rosary at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 daughter, Nedra Robins (Tony); 3 granddaughters, Briauna, Kearston and Alyssa; 1 great-grandson, Khalil; 6 sisters, Barbara Thomas, Audrey Stedrick (John), Joycelyn Carter (Felton), Debra Fernandez (Edward), Linda and Lois Dupaty; 3 brothers, Gerald Dupaty, Stanford Dupaty and Curtis Dupaty; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Chester Joseph; parents, Ruth and Gilbert Dupaty; brothers, Raymond, Sr. and Willie Dupaty; 1 sister, Ruthella Muse. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|