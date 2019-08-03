Bessie Lamotte (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Healing Place Church
4829 Winbourne Ave
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Healing Place Church
4829 Winbourne Ave
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Bessie Lamotte (79) was born in Ferriday, LA, September 15, 1939. She passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital - Hospice Division. She was married to Felton John Lamotte Jr. Bessie devoted over 40 years of service to Baton Rouge General Hospital - Mid City upon retiring. Services will be held at Healing Place Church, 4829 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Thursday August 8, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m., funeral services immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery. Bessie was preceded in death by her spouse, parents, siblings, one son and one brother-in-law. Bessie was survived by five children.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019
