Bessie Lamotte (79) was born in Ferriday, LA, September 15, 1939. She passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital - Hospice Division. She was married to Felton John Lamotte Jr. Bessie devoted over 40 years of service to Baton Rouge General Hospital - Mid City upon retiring. Services will be held at Healing Place Church, 4829 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Thursday August 8, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m., funeral services immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery. Bessie was preceded in death by her spouse, parents, siblings, one son and one brother-in-law. Bessie was survived by five children.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019