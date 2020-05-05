Bessie Lee Thigpen
1928 - 2020
Bessie Lee Thigpen entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a 91 year old native of Montrose, Mississippi. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm; graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 7 at 1:15 pm conducted by, Rev. Isaiah J. Webster. Survivors include her children, Woniskie Sr. (Ann), Vernon Sr. (Senolia) and Debra Thigpen; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, William H. Thigpen Jr.; son, Harold Thigpen; and eight siblings. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
MAY
7
Graveside service
1:15 PM
Southern Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
