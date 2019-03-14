Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bestery "Bessie" Mae Gwin, was called home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was 72, a native of Zachary LA and a resident of Baker, LA. Religious service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Star Hill Baptist Church, 12331 Powell Station Road, St. Francisville, LA 70775, Pastor Murlon Webb, Officiating. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Bessie Mae leaves to cherish her memories, her two daughters, Carolyn (Gerald) Jackson of Baker, LA, and Virginia Roberson of Euless, TX; one brother, Charlie (Sonia) Jones, Jr of Jackson, LA; one sister, Annette (James) Durham of Forest Hill, TX; two grandchildren, Jasmine (Curtis) Spearman, of Denham Springs, LA and Whitlee Jackson, of Baker, LA; one devoted niece, Monique (Collin) Gros, of Zachary, LA; one devoted great niece Jalyn Brown, of Zachary, LA and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Her two faithful companions, Acelyn LuLu Jackson an Bestery "Bessie" Mae Gwin, was called home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was 72, a native of Zachary LA and a resident of Baker, LA. Religious service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Star Hill Baptist Church, 12331 Powell Station Road, St. Francisville, LA 70775, Pastor Murlon Webb, Officiating. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Bessie Mae leaves to cherish her memories, her two daughters, Carolyn (Gerald) Jackson of Baker, LA, and Virginia Roberson of Euless, TX; one brother, Charlie (Sonia) Jones, Jr of Jackson, LA; one sister, Annette (James) Durham of Forest Hill, TX; two grandchildren, Jasmine (Curtis) Spearman, of Denham Springs, LA and Whitlee Jackson, of Baker, LA; one devoted niece, Monique (Collin) Gros, of Zachary, LA; one devoted great niece Jalyn Brown, of Zachary, LA and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Her two faithful companions, Acelyn LuLu Jackson an Funeral Home Richardson Funeral Home

11816 Jackson Street

Clinton , LA 70722

(225) 683-5222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close