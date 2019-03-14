Bestery "Bessie" Mae Gwin, was called home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was 72, a native of Zachary LA and a resident of Baker, LA. Religious service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Star Hill Baptist Church, 12331 Powell Station Road, St. Francisville, LA 70775, Pastor Murlon Webb, Officiating. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Bessie Mae leaves to cherish her memories, her two daughters, Carolyn (Gerald) Jackson of Baker, LA, and Virginia Roberson of Euless, TX; one brother, Charlie (Sonia) Jones, Jr of Jackson, LA; one sister, Annette (James) Durham of Forest Hill, TX; two grandchildren, Jasmine (Curtis) Spearman, of Denham Springs, LA and Whitlee Jackson, of Baker, LA; one devoted niece, Monique (Collin) Gros, of Zachary, LA; one devoted great niece Jalyn Brown, of Zachary, LA and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Her two faithful companions, Acelyn LuLu Jackson an
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019