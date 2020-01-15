This sweet lady is sitting at the feet of Jesus for eternity. She was such a special and gentle person. She loved Christ and her family, and had the sweetest smile. She will be greatly missed. Beth Clement Smith, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 9:00am. Dr. Keith Zachary will conduct funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Janet Smith; son-in-law, Mark Smith; five grandchildren: Melissa Smith-Phillips and husband Matt, Jennifer Thames, Miranda Smith, John Adam Smith and wife Karen, and Eric Smith; five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Micah, and Joseph Thames, and Eli and Zane Smith; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Edna Clement; husband Floyd W. Smith; son, Michael Smith; daughter, Joy Smith; four brothers: Darrell, Hugh, Petey and Warren Clement; and sister, Lyndell Bond. She was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church for many years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Flannery Oaks Guest House and LifeSource Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020